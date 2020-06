122 Mayfair

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TOWN HOUSE W/FULL DRIVEWAY***ALL SCHOOLS (ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL) ARE CLOSE WITHIN 5 MIN DRIVING***CONVENIENT SHOPPING TO ALISO VIEJO TOWN CENTER***APPROX 2 YEARS AGO, TOTALLY REMODELED ALMOST EVERY CORNER***HOME FEATURES 3 BED+HUGE LOFT+2.5 BATH+2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/APPROX 1900 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER***BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT WITHOUT ANY CARPET***SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM W/BEAUTIFUL CHANDELIER & BUILT-IN CABINETS***GOURMET KITCHEN W/EXTENDED WHITE CABINETRY W/GLASS DOOR, QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, COZY BREAKFAST NOOK & BAR & TWO PENDANT LIGHTS***FAMILY ROOM W/COZY FIREPLACE OPENS TO KITCHEN***ALL BEDROOMS W/CEILING FANS ARE UPSTAIRS***HUGE LOFT IS PERFECT FOR HOME ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, HOME OFFICE OR MULTI PURPOSE USE***MASTER BEDROOM W/HIGH VAULTED CEILING & MIRRORED CLOSET WARDROBE***BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATHROOM W/QUARTZ COUNTER TOP & UPGRADED LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER***DESIRABLE SIZE OF BACKYARD W/BUILT-IN BBQ & MAXIMIZED PRIVACY***TWO CAR GARAGE W/EPOXY TREATED FLOOR & PLENTY OF BUILT-IN CABINETS***MUST SEE***WON'T LAST LONG***