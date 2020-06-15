122 Gauguin Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage media room tennis court

Upgraded gated Town home in Provence D' Aliso is. This lovely home has recently installed Travertine flooring throughout the downstairs along with custom painting and tiled fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, white cabinets as well as newly installed stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. The bathroom shower has recently installed tiled flooring with Travertine walls. All bathrooms have recently installed Travertine flooring as well as granite countertops and newer vanities. Sliding door opens to the cozy back yard. The upstairs loft makes a great second living area/ home office, New paint all over, new Water Heater, attached 2 car Garage with plenty of storage cabinets and shelving LG refrigerator, washer and Dryer are included W/O warranty. The community has repiped recently and has multiple pools, tennis court and basketball courts as well as walking trails to enjoy, easy access to toll Rd 73. Located within walking distance to award winning Capistrano Schools. Short drive to Dana Point, Laguna Beach as well as the Aliso Viejo Town Center with all it's shopping, restaurants and movie theatre.

NO PETS NO SMOKING please.