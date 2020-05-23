All apartments in Aliso Viejo
120 La Mirage Circle

Location

120 La Mirage Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
La Mirage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
For more information please contact Carole Oberto, Realtor at CaroleOberto5@gmail.com or 949-289-5872

Welcome to this stunning upscale home in the prestigious community of La Mirage, that showcases fabulous architecture with a very rare single level home with large patio. Fantastic community amenities which include a relaxing pool and spa, vibrant tennis courts, lovely clubhouse and BBQ area. This large 2B/ 2BA single story upgraded home can be accessed either by the ramp or stair access for your convenience. Very light, open and airy floor plan with extra high ceilings provide a feeling of added spaciousness. The kitchen is adorned by S/S appliances including a refrigerator. Separate laundry area is equipped with a new washer and dryer and lots of cabinets. Attached 1 car direct access garage with windows and an assigned parking space directly across from the house. Super convenient! Both bathrooms are large and bright. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with closet organizers. Lovely outdoor patios have a serene setting. Big bonus you can walk to Soka University and access to fantastic biking, walking and hiking trails. 120 La Mirage is located in Building 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 120 La Mirage Circle have any available units?
120 La Mirage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 120 La Mirage Circle have?
Some of 120 La Mirage Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 La Mirage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
120 La Mirage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 La Mirage Circle pet-friendly?
No, 120 La Mirage Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 120 La Mirage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 120 La Mirage Circle offers parking.
Does 120 La Mirage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 La Mirage Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 La Mirage Circle have a pool?
Yes, 120 La Mirage Circle has a pool.
Does 120 La Mirage Circle have accessible units?
No, 120 La Mirage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 120 La Mirage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 La Mirage Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 La Mirage Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 La Mirage Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

