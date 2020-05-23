120 La Mirage Circle.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

For more information please contact Carole Oberto, Realtor at CaroleOberto5@gmail.com or 949-289-5872



Welcome to this stunning upscale home in the prestigious community of La Mirage, that showcases fabulous architecture with a very rare single level home with large patio. Fantastic community amenities which include a relaxing pool and spa, vibrant tennis courts, lovely clubhouse and BBQ area. This large 2B/ 2BA single story upgraded home can be accessed either by the ramp or stair access for your convenience. Very light, open and airy floor plan with extra high ceilings provide a feeling of added spaciousness. The kitchen is adorned by S/S appliances including a refrigerator. Separate laundry area is equipped with a new washer and dryer and lots of cabinets. Attached 1 car direct access garage with windows and an assigned parking space directly across from the house. Super convenient! Both bathrooms are large and bright. The master bedroom has a walk in closet with closet organizers. Lovely outdoor patios have a serene setting. Big bonus you can walk to Soka University and access to fantastic biking, walking and hiking trails. 120 La Mirage is located in Building 7.