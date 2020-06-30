All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:49 PM

12 Southside Court

12 Southside Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Southside Court, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
This charming, detached 2 story house located in the highly sought after Hamptons community of Aliso Viejo. Nestled among greenbelts and in a cul-de-sac, this recently renovated home is definitely a must see. Association amenities include a brand new barbeque island, resort like pool with cabanas, and an outdoor lounge area with fire place. For the little ones, there is a great playground and a "little library." The upgraded kitchen boasts quartz counter tops and newer cabinetry. The luxury engineered floor planks flow through the entirety of the first level, while newer window shutters and vaulted ceilings provide great lighting. Four bedrooms can be found upstairs, with the Master bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom. Just a few minutes away from Aliso Viejo Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Southside Court have any available units?
12 Southside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 12 Southside Court have?
Some of 12 Southside Court's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Southside Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Southside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Southside Court pet-friendly?
No, 12 Southside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 12 Southside Court offer parking?
No, 12 Southside Court does not offer parking.
Does 12 Southside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Southside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Southside Court have a pool?
Yes, 12 Southside Court has a pool.
Does 12 Southside Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Southside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Southside Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Southside Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Southside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Southside Court does not have units with air conditioning.

