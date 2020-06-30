12 Southside Court

Amenities

recently renovated pool playground clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

This charming, detached 2 story house located in the highly sought after Hamptons community of Aliso Viejo. Nestled among greenbelts and in a cul-de-sac, this recently renovated home is definitely a must see. Association amenities include a brand new barbeque island, resort like pool with cabanas, and an outdoor lounge area with fire place. For the little ones, there is a great playground and a "little library." The upgraded kitchen boasts quartz counter tops and newer cabinetry. The luxury engineered floor planks flow through the entirety of the first level, while newer window shutters and vaulted ceilings provide great lighting. Four bedrooms can be found upstairs, with the Master bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom. Just a few minutes away from Aliso Viejo Town Center.