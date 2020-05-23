116 Matisse Circle

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool basketball court

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is ready for move in. Located in the gated community of Provence d'Aliso, this home has everything you want. Enter the front door to wood porcelain floors downstairs and upgraded laminate flooring upstairs. The bedrooms have cozy carpet for those crisp mornings when you crawl out of bed. Downstairs in the living room there is a fireplace to enjoy. An upgraded open kitchen has an island, a separate dining area, and opens to the living room. Stainless appliances and deep farm sink add to the large kitchen amenities which also has lots of counter space and cabinets. There is a wine fridge as well. Half bath downstairs. Go up to find three bedrooms plus the master bedroom. The secondary bedrooms are large enough for any furniture you might have. The fourth bedroom is oversized and can be used as an office as well as a bedroom. It has a built in desk and filing cabinet system. The master bedroom is large and has its own walk in closet with organizers. The master bath has dual vanities, a separate tub and shower and is upgraded. Back downstairs you have a private backyard which opens to a lush green belt with trees. 2 car direct access garage. This community offers two pools and spas, two clubhouses with barbeques, two tennis courts and a basketball court at no expense to you. Close to shopping, restaurants, and Aliso Viejo Town Center. A must see!