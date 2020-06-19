110 Sandpiper Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Aliso Viejo Condo - This gorgeous condo has 2 bedrooms, master has large walk-in closet, 2 full bathrooms and an open concept living area which makes this home a perfect sanctuary and a great space for entertaining. RELAX ON YOUR PRIVATE PATIO! This home has an abundance of natural light, all appliances included, central AC + heat and a private one-car-garage and open space. Newly painted and new plush carpeting throughout. Washer and Dryer provided in its own room! This home is located in the highly desirable community of Seagate Colony where you can enjoy the communitys pool, spa and parks. Additionally, this home is near restaurants, shops, entertainment, bus lines, excellent schools, Saddleback College, The Shops of Mission Viejo, Mission Hospital, freeway access and more.



