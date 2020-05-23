110 Nightingale Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded two story townhome in the prestigious community of Seacliff Court in move-in ready condition. The home has 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths plus a bonus loft area for a den, playroom or spacious office. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and dual vanities. Light and bright with cathedral ceilings. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace and formal dining room. Wood flooring throughout the downstairs and neutral carpet throughout upstairs. Nice size outdoor patio for entertaining. Inside laundry hookups, attached direct access 2-car oversized garage with lots of storage. Resort style pool and spa. Spacious development with lots of greenbelt, playground, beautifully manicured and mature landscaping with plenty of parking.