All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 110 Nightingale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
110 Nightingale Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

110 Nightingale Drive

110 Nightingale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

110 Nightingale Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seacliff Court

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded two story townhome in the prestigious community of Seacliff Court in move-in ready condition. The home has 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths plus a bonus loft area for a den, playroom or spacious office. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and dual vanities. Light and bright with cathedral ceilings. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace and formal dining room. Wood flooring throughout the downstairs and neutral carpet throughout upstairs. Nice size outdoor patio for entertaining. Inside laundry hookups, attached direct access 2-car oversized garage with lots of storage. Resort style pool and spa. Spacious development with lots of greenbelt, playground, beautifully manicured and mature landscaping with plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
110 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 110 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 110 Nightingale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 110 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 110 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Nightingale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 110 Nightingale Drive has a pool.
Does 110 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Nightingale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Nightingale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Nightingale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College