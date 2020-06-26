All apartments in Aliso Viejo
107 Rue Du Chateau
107 Rue Du Chateau

107 Rue Du Chateau · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

107 Rue Du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Soleil

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME ! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A VIEW, CORNER CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION AND LARGE YARD. Bright and open floor plan features a large living room with fireplace, dining room with sliding glass door that leads to a large, inviting backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes raised panel cabinets. Upstairs you will find a large landing which has lots of linen cabinets and full sized laundry area, second bedroom with a window bench and a third bedroom with city light views. Upgrades include fresh neutral interior paint, rich hardwood-like floors, custom baseboards, upgraded carpet & tile, epoxy floor in the garage and more. Property is zoned as detached condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Rue Du Chateau have any available units?
107 Rue Du Chateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 107 Rue Du Chateau have?
Some of 107 Rue Du Chateau's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Rue Du Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
107 Rue Du Chateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Rue Du Chateau pet-friendly?
No, 107 Rue Du Chateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 107 Rue Du Chateau offer parking?
Yes, 107 Rue Du Chateau offers parking.
Does 107 Rue Du Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Rue Du Chateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Rue Du Chateau have a pool?
No, 107 Rue Du Chateau does not have a pool.
Does 107 Rue Du Chateau have accessible units?
No, 107 Rue Du Chateau does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Rue Du Chateau have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Rue Du Chateau does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Rue Du Chateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Rue Du Chateau does not have units with air conditioning.
