107 Rue Du Chateau

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

WELCOME HOME ! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH A VIEW, CORNER CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION AND LARGE YARD. Bright and open floor plan features a large living room with fireplace, dining room with sliding glass door that leads to a large, inviting backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes raised panel cabinets. Upstairs you will find a large landing which has lots of linen cabinets and full sized laundry area, second bedroom with a window bench and a third bedroom with city light views. Upgrades include fresh neutral interior paint, rich hardwood-like floors, custom baseboards, upgraded carpet & tile, epoxy floor in the garage and more. Property is zoned as detached condo.