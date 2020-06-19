All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 103 Coronado Cay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
103 Coronado Cay Lane
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

103 Coronado Cay Lane

103 Coronado Cay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

103 Coronado Cay Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Best location in this complex! This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is in a great location toward the back of the complex. End unit with no one in front or to the right. Great view of City lights and mountains. Very private. Enter the gated, private court yard which features great landscaping and a fountain, in addition to the great view! Tile floors downstairs. The front door opens to a large living room with fireplace, a separate dining room and kitchen with lots of storage and separate pantry area. Slider door off the dining area opens to the front courtyard as well. Half bath downstairs. You will love all the plantation shutters! Upstairs you find 3 bedrooms. Newer carpet. Master bedroom is to the left with a full bathroom and dual vanities. Huge walk in closet holds all your clothes and more. A beautiful view from the master balcony is just icing on the cake. Down the hall to the right are two bedrooms - one with its own private balcony. A full bathroom is in the hallway for those two bedrooms. Washer/dryer (included) are in the upstairs area. Two car attached direct access garage. Association pool and spa. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, theaters, book stores, schools, everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Coronado Cay Lane have any available units?
103 Coronado Cay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 103 Coronado Cay Lane have?
Some of 103 Coronado Cay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Coronado Cay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Coronado Cay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Coronado Cay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Coronado Cay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 103 Coronado Cay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Coronado Cay Lane offers parking.
Does 103 Coronado Cay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Coronado Cay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Coronado Cay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 103 Coronado Cay Lane has a pool.
Does 103 Coronado Cay Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Coronado Cay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Coronado Cay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Coronado Cay Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Coronado Cay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Coronado Cay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College