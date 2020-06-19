103 Coronado Cay Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub media room

Best location in this complex! This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is in a great location toward the back of the complex. End unit with no one in front or to the right. Great view of City lights and mountains. Very private. Enter the gated, private court yard which features great landscaping and a fountain, in addition to the great view! Tile floors downstairs. The front door opens to a large living room with fireplace, a separate dining room and kitchen with lots of storage and separate pantry area. Slider door off the dining area opens to the front courtyard as well. Half bath downstairs. You will love all the plantation shutters! Upstairs you find 3 bedrooms. Newer carpet. Master bedroom is to the left with a full bathroom and dual vanities. Huge walk in closet holds all your clothes and more. A beautiful view from the master balcony is just icing on the cake. Down the hall to the right are two bedrooms - one with its own private balcony. A full bathroom is in the hallway for those two bedrooms. Washer/dryer (included) are in the upstairs area. Two car attached direct access garage. Association pool and spa. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, theaters, book stores, schools, everything.