101 Whippoorwill Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful lease opportunity just 5 miles from Main Beach in Laguna. This turnkey carriage end unit features 1 large ensuite bedroom with 2 large mirrored closets, and 1 detached garage with additional storage space. Features include gorgeous slate flooring throughout, fresh paint, plantation shutters, newer refrigerator, newer gas range, spacious living and dining rooms, and large entertaining balcony. Enjoy tranquil views from every window, and peaceful location away from busy streets. Complex includes 2 pools, 2 spas, fitness gym, BBQ's, and park-like surroundings. Laundry closet with full size washer and dryer conveniently located on balcony.