10 Sandpiper Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous End Unit Sea Colony condo. New Vinyl wood flooring throughout. Light and bright with vaulted ceiling and neutral toned paint. Bedroom features ceiling fan with light and 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors. Full Size Washer and Dryer in Laundry Area off the Balcony off the Living Room. One car Garage This unit is peaceful and Quiet with plenty of privacy Two association Pools, Spa, Workout Room. Unit shows very light and bright. Near the 73 Toll Road and Laguna Canyon 133. Near Aliso Viejo Town Center, Entertainment, Shops, Services and 3.5 miles to Laguna Beach.