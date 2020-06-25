All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 10 Sagunto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
10 Sagunto
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

10 Sagunto

10 Sagunto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10 Sagunto, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gated Community of Montelena, Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath Condo. Enter to open living room, with tall ceilings, fireplace, easy care hard surface flooring. Kitchen is open to dining room and living room with granite counter tops, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Main floor bedroom with bathroom, large walk in closet and standard closet. Extra storage under the stairs. Double car garage with extra long driveway. Master bedroom en-suite and retreat with fireplace. Private fenced back yard. Nice patio and room to plant your own garden.
Double car garage with lots of storage and a washer and dryer. LONG driveway that you can park 2 cars no problem.
Enjoy the Beautiful community pool.
Aliso Viejo Town Center is close by with banks, movie theaters, gas stations, pharmacy, book store, restaurants and is convenient to toll roads and freeways. Close to award wining schools including Aliso Niguel High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Sagunto have any available units?
10 Sagunto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 10 Sagunto have?
Some of 10 Sagunto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Sagunto currently offering any rent specials?
10 Sagunto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Sagunto pet-friendly?
No, 10 Sagunto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 10 Sagunto offer parking?
Yes, 10 Sagunto offers parking.
Does 10 Sagunto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Sagunto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Sagunto have a pool?
Yes, 10 Sagunto has a pool.
Does 10 Sagunto have accessible units?
No, 10 Sagunto does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Sagunto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Sagunto has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Sagunto have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Sagunto does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College