10 Sagunto

Gated Community of Montelena, Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath Condo. Enter to open living room, with tall ceilings, fireplace, easy care hard surface flooring. Kitchen is open to dining room and living room with granite counter tops, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Main floor bedroom with bathroom, large walk in closet and standard closet. Extra storage under the stairs. Double car garage with extra long driveway. Master bedroom en-suite and retreat with fireplace. Private fenced back yard. Nice patio and room to plant your own garden.

Double car garage with lots of storage and a washer and dryer. LONG driveway that you can park 2 cars no problem.

Enjoy the Beautiful community pool.

Aliso Viejo Town Center is close by with banks, movie theaters, gas stations, pharmacy, book store, restaurants and is convenient to toll roads and freeways. Close to award wining schools including Aliso Niguel High School.