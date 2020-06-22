All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 10 Deerborn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
10 Deerborn Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

10 Deerborn Drive

10 Deerborn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10 Deerborn Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, LARGE GRASS AND PATIO AREAS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND AWESOME GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY! ALL THIS PLUS FREE SOLAR! Highly upgraded single family home, large living and dining room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and designer lighting fixtures. Delightful kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and large pantry and full size inside laundry. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, custom plantation shutters, walk-in closet and master bathroom with large vanity, dual sinks, framed mirror and tub and shower with glass enclosure. Spacious family room with custom built-ins and sliding door access to the large and inviting rear yard, totally remodeled full bathroom with designer stone surround tub and shower featuring frameless glass enclosure, designer vanity with stone counter top and upgraded fixtures, powder room with designer fixtures. Upgraded flooring and baseboards, upgraded HVAC, designer lighting fixtures and interior doors with designer hardware and wood encasement windows, designer two tone interior paint. 2017 solar system is owned and yielded zero to very low electric bills for the previous owner. Updated sprinkler system w/smart controller and near new water purification system. Dream garage w/ custom flooring, cabinets and work bench, two large storage spaces, generator hook up, tankless water heater and deep sink. Award winning schools and excellent proximity to nearby hiking, biking and nature trails! 10+!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Deerborn Drive have any available units?
10 Deerborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 10 Deerborn Drive have?
Some of 10 Deerborn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Deerborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Deerborn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Deerborn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 Deerborn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 10 Deerborn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Deerborn Drive does offer parking.
Does 10 Deerborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Deerborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Deerborn Drive have a pool?
No, 10 Deerborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10 Deerborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Deerborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Deerborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Deerborn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Deerborn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Deerborn Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College