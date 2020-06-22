10 Deerborn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION, AWESOME YARD, LARGE GRASS AND PATIO AREAS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND AWESOME GARAGE WITH LONG DRIVEWAY! ALL THIS PLUS FREE SOLAR! Highly upgraded single family home, large living and dining room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and designer lighting fixtures. Delightful kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and large pantry and full size inside laundry. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, custom plantation shutters, walk-in closet and master bathroom with large vanity, dual sinks, framed mirror and tub and shower with glass enclosure. Spacious family room with custom built-ins and sliding door access to the large and inviting rear yard, totally remodeled full bathroom with designer stone surround tub and shower featuring frameless glass enclosure, designer vanity with stone counter top and upgraded fixtures, powder room with designer fixtures. Upgraded flooring and baseboards, upgraded HVAC, designer lighting fixtures and interior doors with designer hardware and wood encasement windows, designer two tone interior paint. 2017 solar system is owned and yielded zero to very low electric bills for the previous owner. Updated sprinkler system w/smart controller and near new water purification system. Dream garage w/ custom flooring, cabinets and work bench, two large storage spaces, generator hook up, tankless water heater and deep sink. Award winning schools and excellent proximity to nearby hiking, biking and nature trails! 10+!