1 Windgate

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

MODEL PERFECT END UNIT TOWN HOME WITH EXCEPTIONAL FLOOR PLAN AND WRAP-AROUND YARD! Located inside the highly sought-after gated community of Windsong, this model perfect end unit with no one above or below offers an exceptional floor plan with large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and second story family room/large loft. Gourmet kitchen opens up to both dining & living room and features raised panel cabinets refrigerator and washer/dryer included. The second story affords a large family room/ loft/bonus room with 2nd fireplace. Grand master suite with vaulted ceiling has a sliding glass door to private balcony, large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks. Spacious second and third bedrooms with hall bathroom. Upgrades include two tone interior paint, laminate wood & marble floors, custom baseboards & plantation shutters, built-in ceiling speakers, mirrored closet doors, designer ceiling fan light fixtures & more. Two car garage with direct access and large wrap-around patio area with stamped concrete and tastefully landscaped planters. Gated community with resort-like pool, spa and playground just out your front door plus tennis court. Close proximity to AV Town Center with quick access to I-5 ,73 toll road and Laguna Beach!