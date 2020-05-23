All apartments in Aliso Viejo
1 Windgate

1 Windgate · No Longer Available
Location

1 Windgate, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
MODEL PERFECT END UNIT TOWN HOME WITH EXCEPTIONAL FLOOR PLAN AND WRAP-AROUND YARD! Located inside the highly sought-after gated community of Windsong, this model perfect end unit with no one above or below offers an exceptional floor plan with large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, and second story family room/large loft. Gourmet kitchen opens up to both dining & living room and features raised panel cabinets refrigerator and washer/dryer included. The second story affords a large family room/ loft/bonus room with 2nd fireplace. Grand master suite with vaulted ceiling has a sliding glass door to private balcony, large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with dual sinks. Spacious second and third bedrooms with hall bathroom. Upgrades include two tone interior paint, laminate wood & marble floors, custom baseboards & plantation shutters, built-in ceiling speakers, mirrored closet doors, designer ceiling fan light fixtures & more. Two car garage with direct access and large wrap-around patio area with stamped concrete and tastefully landscaped planters. Gated community with resort-like pool, spa and playground just out your front door plus tennis court. Close proximity to AV Town Center with quick access to I-5 ,73 toll road and Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Windgate have any available units?
1 Windgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 1 Windgate have?
Some of 1 Windgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Windgate currently offering any rent specials?
1 Windgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Windgate pet-friendly?
No, 1 Windgate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 1 Windgate offer parking?
Yes, 1 Windgate offers parking.
Does 1 Windgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Windgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Windgate have a pool?
Yes, 1 Windgate has a pool.
Does 1 Windgate have accessible units?
No, 1 Windgate does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Windgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Windgate has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Windgate have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Windgate does not have units with air conditioning.
