1 Quebec Available 03/01/20 Detached Condo on Cul-De-Sac - Wonderful detached 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in desirable "Victoria" gated community. Great condition with new paint throughout, Tile and wood flooring down and new carpet upstairs. Living room with high ceiling, fireplace and sliding doors to large wrap around patio with built in barbecue. All bedrooms are up. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and the master bedroom has a walk in closet. Laundry is upstairs and washer and dryer are available for tenants use. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances , gas cooking, microwave and dishwasher. A refrigerator can be provided if desired. Powder bath downstairs with new quartz counter top. Direct access 2 car garage with opener and lots of storage, refinished garage floor. Forced air heating and newer central AC. End of cul-de-sac location. Walk to Oakgrove Elementary and Don Juan Avila Middle School. Lovely Acorn Park across the street from community has playground .

Very short drive or walk to Aliso Viejo Town Center with shopping restaurants and theaters.



