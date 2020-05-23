All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 1 Quebec.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
1 Quebec
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:53 PM

1 Quebec

1 Quebec · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1 Quebec, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Victoria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
media room
1 Quebec Available 03/01/20 Detached Condo on Cul-De-Sac - Wonderful detached 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in desirable "Victoria" gated community. Great condition with new paint throughout, Tile and wood flooring down and new carpet upstairs. Living room with high ceiling, fireplace and sliding doors to large wrap around patio with built in barbecue. All bedrooms are up. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and the master bedroom has a walk in closet. Laundry is upstairs and washer and dryer are available for tenants use. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances , gas cooking, microwave and dishwasher. A refrigerator can be provided if desired. Powder bath downstairs with new quartz counter top. Direct access 2 car garage with opener and lots of storage, refinished garage floor. Forced air heating and newer central AC. End of cul-de-sac location. Walk to Oakgrove Elementary and Don Juan Avila Middle School. Lovely Acorn Park across the street from community has playground .
Very short drive or walk to Aliso Viejo Town Center with shopping restaurants and theaters.

(RLNE5585296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Quebec have any available units?
1 Quebec doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 1 Quebec have?
Some of 1 Quebec's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Quebec currently offering any rent specials?
1 Quebec is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Quebec pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Quebec is pet friendly.
Does 1 Quebec offer parking?
Yes, 1 Quebec offers parking.
Does 1 Quebec have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Quebec offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Quebec have a pool?
No, 1 Quebec does not have a pool.
Does 1 Quebec have accessible units?
No, 1 Quebec does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Quebec have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Quebec has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Quebec have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Quebec has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College