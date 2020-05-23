1 Headland Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Canyon Villas
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 End unit Town home with Garage in Aliso Viejo! - Spacious end unit great floor plan; cozy living room with fireplace. Open kitchen with white tile counter breakfast bar opening to dining area. Half bath downstairs for your guests. Cathedral Ceilings with upgraded lighting fixtures. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Inside washer/dryer area with cabinets and leading to direct access garage. Resort style pool and spa area at its best! Ample guest parking.
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
