Rica Vista.

Amenities
Vue Alameda has been extensively renovated inside and out!
The perfect apartment is waiting for you at Vue Alameda. Located only minutes from Webster Street in a quiet residential neighborhood, our Alameda, California, apartments offer a tranquil retreat in the heart of the city. Choose from comfortable one and two bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent near College of Alameda, each of which features beautiful views overlooking the community. Select homes also come with a private patio or balcony, great for kicking back with a cup of coffee or watching the sunset at the end of the day.