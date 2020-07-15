All apartments in Alameda
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:31 PM

Rica Vista

Open Now until 6pm
1825 Poggi St · (510) 244-2186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Alameda
West End
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D217 · Avail. now

$2,355

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit D224 · Avail. now

$2,355

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit D205 · Avail. now

$2,355

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A205 · Avail. now

$2,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit D102 · Avail. now

$2,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit C203 · Avail. now

$2,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rica Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
parking
pool
on-site laundry
carport
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
playground
Vue Alameda has been extensively renovated inside and out!

The perfect apartment is waiting for you at Vue Alameda. Located only minutes from Webster Street in a quiet residential neighborhood, our Alameda, California, apartments offer a tranquil retreat in the heart of the city. Choose from comfortable one and two bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent near College of Alameda, each of which features beautiful views overlooking the community. Select homes also come with a private patio or balcony, great for kicking back with a cup of coffee or watching the sunset at the end of the day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/mo
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Please see Leasing Office for details.
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rica Vista have any available units?
Rica Vista has 28 units available starting at $2,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rica Vista have?
Some of Rica Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rica Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Rica Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rica Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Rica Vista is pet friendly.
Does Rica Vista offer parking?
Yes, Rica Vista offers parking.
Does Rica Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rica Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rica Vista have a pool?
Yes, Rica Vista has a pool.
Does Rica Vista have accessible units?
No, Rica Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Rica Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Rica Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Rica Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, Rica Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

