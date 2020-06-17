All apartments in Alameda
Last updated June 3 2020

3218 Briggs Avenue - A

3218 Briggs Avenue · (510) 520-6254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3218 Briggs Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review.
Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex. The entire property consist of 4 well maintained apartments.: 1 year lease Rent: $2650.00 Security Deposit: $3000 Pets: Negotiable Tenant pays gas and electric, garbage and Water Rental fee: 30% split and paid 50/50 by owner and tenant Parking: single car garage and one parking uncovered. storage Features: kitchen remodel with brand new appliances This East-end unit is close to Parks, the beach access shoping, dining and the charms you love about Alameda. *Please note that our showing schedule is typically Monday-Friday 9am-4pm. weekend showings are scheduled by appointment only.
We look forward to getting you into this great community. Do not disturb residents. Dragonfly Property Services is a full Service Real Estate Office CaDre#01526153

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Briggs Avenue - A have any available units?
3218 Briggs Avenue - A has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3218 Briggs Avenue - A have?
Some of 3218 Briggs Avenue - A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Briggs Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Briggs Avenue - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Briggs Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Briggs Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Briggs Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Briggs Avenue - A does offer parking.
Does 3218 Briggs Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Briggs Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Briggs Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 3218 Briggs Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Briggs Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 3218 Briggs Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Briggs Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Briggs Avenue - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Briggs Avenue - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Briggs Avenue - A does not have units with air conditioning.
