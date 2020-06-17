3218 Briggs Avenue - A

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated range

1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review.

Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex. The entire property consist of 4 well maintained apartments.: 1 year lease Rent: $2650.00 Security Deposit: $3000 Pets: Negotiable Tenant pays gas and electric, garbage and Water Rental fee: 30% split and paid 50/50 by owner and tenant Parking: single car garage and one parking uncovered. storage Features: kitchen remodel with brand new appliances This East-end unit is close to Parks, the beach access shoping, dining and the charms you love about Alameda. *Please note that our showing schedule is typically Monday-Friday 9am-4pm. weekend showings are scheduled by appointment only.

Do not disturb residents.