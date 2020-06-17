3113 El Portal

Amenities
- Lovely 2 story casitas town home has newly updated laminated flooring throughout, new dual pane windows freshly painted, in-unit laundry room. You will enjoy the private patio with a cup of coffee in the mornings or a nice night dinner in the summer time, 2 car garage. Take a stroll to the community clubhouse with a pool . Conveniently located near SF ferry ,top schools,neighborhood parks, library, and Harbor Bay Landing shopping center .
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
**No weekend tours
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm
If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda
Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5615049)