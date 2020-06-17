3113 El Portal

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

- Lovely 2 story casitas town home has newly updated laminated flooring throughout, new dual pane windows freshly painted, in-unit laundry room. You will enjoy the private patio with a cup of coffee in the mornings or a nice night dinner in the summer time, 2 car garage. Take a stroll to the community clubhouse with a pool . Conveniently located near SF ferry ,top schools,neighborhood parks, library, and Harbor Bay Landing shopping center .



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.



**No weekend tours

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615049)