Alameda, CA
3113 El Portal
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

3113 El Portal

3113 El Portal · (510) 523-1166
Location

3113 El Portal, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3113 El Portal · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
- Lovely 2 story casitas town home has newly updated laminated flooring throughout, new dual pane windows freshly painted, in-unit laundry room. You will enjoy the private patio with a cup of coffee in the mornings or a nice night dinner in the summer time, 2 car garage. Take a stroll to the community clubhouse with a pool . Conveniently located near SF ferry ,top schools,neighborhood parks, library, and Harbor Bay Landing shopping center .

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.

**No weekend tours
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 El Portal have any available units?
3113 El Portal has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3113 El Portal have?
Some of 3113 El Portal's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 El Portal currently offering any rent specials?
3113 El Portal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 El Portal pet-friendly?
No, 3113 El Portal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 3113 El Portal offer parking?
Yes, 3113 El Portal does offer parking.
Does 3113 El Portal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 El Portal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 El Portal have a pool?
Yes, 3113 El Portal has a pool.
Does 3113 El Portal have accessible units?
No, 3113 El Portal does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 El Portal have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 El Portal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 El Portal have units with air conditioning?
No, 3113 El Portal does not have units with air conditioning.
