Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501

1604 Broadway · (650) 463-9203
Location

1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5e7d1fa18777447fe7bc Available July 1st, 2020 3 br, 2 bath home with "mini" suite.

This home was built in the 1920's and fully renovated in 2011, it has all the charm of an older home, with the modern fixtures and amenities for the new millennium. This 1580 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home with garage, basement AND a lovely garden has 26 new energy efficient windows, new Kitchen, formal dining room, refinished hardwood floors throughout, 2 new renovated bathrooms, updated electrical, Voice, Data and cable TV throughout, tank-less (unlimited!) hot water heater and *walk in* spa tub are just a few of the high end finishes and upgrades in this home. The house is great for entertaining and resides in a terrific Alameda school district with close proximity to shopping, services, freeways and BART.

The house is a split level; the main floor includes refinished hardwood floors with a large spacious living room with a bay window and built in media center made for your 50" flat screen TV. The formal dining room has lots of room for entertaining and has the original built in cabinets. The eat in kitchen looks out over the lovely garden and has been renovated with brand new granite counter tops, farm sink, cabinets, pantry cabinet with pull out drawers and updated appliances.

From the main level, up a short flight of stairs to the second floor is where you will find 2 bedrooms, one overlooking the garden, with refinished hardwood floors, 2 linen closets and a lovely renovated bathroom with generous storage.

Down a short flight of stairs from the main level, the third bedroom is a garden level "mini suite" with bedroom, closet, and "kitchenette". Off the "mini suite" there is a bathroom with marble tile and walk in spa tub and laundry room with washer and gas dryer (washer and dryer are included). This is sure to be your favorite room with views to the lovely garden and easy ex

(RLNE5914942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 have any available units?
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 have?
Some of 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 offers parking.
Does 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 has a pool.
Does 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 have accessible units?
Yes, 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 has accessible units.
Does 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501 does not have units with air conditioning.
