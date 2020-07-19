1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5e7d1fa18777447fe7bc Available July 1st, 2020 3 br, 2 bath home with "mini" suite.



This home was built in the 1920's and fully renovated in 2011, it has all the charm of an older home, with the modern fixtures and amenities for the new millennium. This 1580 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home with garage, basement AND a lovely garden has 26 new energy efficient windows, new Kitchen, formal dining room, refinished hardwood floors throughout, 2 new renovated bathrooms, updated electrical, Voice, Data and cable TV throughout, tank-less (unlimited!) hot water heater and *walk in* spa tub are just a few of the high end finishes and upgrades in this home. The house is great for entertaining and resides in a terrific Alameda school district with close proximity to shopping, services, freeways and BART.



The house is a split level; the main floor includes refinished hardwood floors with a large spacious living room with a bay window and built in media center made for your 50" flat screen TV. The formal dining room has lots of room for entertaining and has the original built in cabinets. The eat in kitchen looks out over the lovely garden and has been renovated with brand new granite counter tops, farm sink, cabinets, pantry cabinet with pull out drawers and updated appliances.



From the main level, up a short flight of stairs to the second floor is where you will find 2 bedrooms, one overlooking the garden, with refinished hardwood floors, 2 linen closets and a lovely renovated bathroom with generous storage.



Down a short flight of stairs from the main level, the third bedroom is a garden level "mini suite" with bedroom, closet, and "kitchenette". Off the "mini suite" there is a bathroom with marble tile and walk in spa tub and laundry room with washer and gas dryer (washer and dryer are included). This is sure to be your favorite room with views to the lovely garden and easy ex



(RLNE5914942)