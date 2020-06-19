All apartments in Alameda
1541 Benton Street B

1541 Benton Street · (929) 390-2635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1541 Benton Street, Alameda, CA 94501
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Central Alameda Luxurious Four Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 273298

Experience the best of the Bay Area from the comfort of this newly renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Victorian house. With an updated kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, high-end appliances, and free WiFi, this vacation rental resembles a luxury hotel. Additionally, the home offers a fantastic Alameda location just 10 minutes from Oakland, 15 minutes from San Leandro, and less than a half hour from San Francisco. Whether you're visiting for a Warriors game or Alcatraz tour, this is the ideal home base.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273298
Property Id 273298

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Benton Street B have any available units?
1541 Benton Street B has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1541 Benton Street B have?
Some of 1541 Benton Street B's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Benton Street B currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Benton Street B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Benton Street B pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Benton Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 1541 Benton Street B offer parking?
No, 1541 Benton Street B does not offer parking.
Does 1541 Benton Street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 Benton Street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Benton Street B have a pool?
No, 1541 Benton Street B does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Benton Street B have accessible units?
No, 1541 Benton Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Benton Street B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Benton Street B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Benton Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 Benton Street B does not have units with air conditioning.
