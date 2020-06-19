1541 Benton Street B

Amenities

Experience the best of the Bay Area from the comfort of this newly renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Victorian house. With an updated kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, high-end appliances, and free WiFi, this vacation rental resembles a luxury hotel. Additionally, the home offers a fantastic Alameda location just 10 minutes from Oakland, 15 minutes from San Leandro, and less than a half hour from San Francisco. Whether you're visiting for a Warriors game or Alcatraz tour, this is the ideal home base.

No Pets Allowed



