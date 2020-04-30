All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like 1021 Kingston Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
1021 Kingston Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1021 Kingston Lane

1021 Kingston Lane · (916) 609-2087 ext. 2087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1021 Kingston Lane, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 Kingston Lane · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2262 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
30% Rental Fee - 1021 Kingston Lane - This lovely serene setting one level 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located right across from the community pool. Amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dryer and washer. This home is conveniently located within a 15 minute to Harbor Bay Landing which has Safeway and CVS.

Tenant pays all utilities except water, which is covered by HOA
Small pets are negotiable.
Pet Deposit: $500 for dog if approved

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE5692746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Kingston Lane have any available units?
1021 Kingston Lane has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Kingston Lane have?
Some of 1021 Kingston Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Kingston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Kingston Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Kingston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Kingston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Kingston Lane offer parking?
No, 1021 Kingston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Kingston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Kingston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Kingston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Kingston Lane has a pool.
Does 1021 Kingston Lane have accessible units?
No, 1021 Kingston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Kingston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Kingston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Kingston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Kingston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1021 Kingston Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconyAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity