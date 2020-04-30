Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

30% Rental Fee - 1021 Kingston Lane - This lovely serene setting one level 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located right across from the community pool. Amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dryer and washer. This home is conveniently located within a 15 minute to Harbor Bay Landing which has Safeway and CVS.



Tenant pays all utilities except water, which is covered by HOA

Small pets are negotiable.

Pet Deposit: $500 for dog if approved



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

30% rental fee.



** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



(RLNE5692746)