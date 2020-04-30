Amenities
30% Rental Fee - 1021 Kingston Lane - This lovely serene setting one level 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located right across from the community pool. Amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dryer and washer. This home is conveniently located within a 15 minute to Harbor Bay Landing which has Safeway and CVS.
Tenant pays all utilities except water, which is covered by HOA
Small pets are negotiable.
Pet Deposit: $500 for dog if approved
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm
If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda
Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730
(RLNE5692746)