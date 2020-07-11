900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 townhouse with custom tile floors, updated paint, vaulted ceilings, like new carpeting, updated bathrooms, private secluded patio, storage, water/sewer/trash included, carport parking, premium corner unit, minutes from ASU, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*