Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM

900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B

900 South Hacienda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 South Hacienda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 townhouse with custom tile floors, updated paint, vaulted ceilings, like new carpeting, updated bathrooms, private secluded patio, storage, water/sewer/trash included, carport parking, premium corner unit, minutes from ASU, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B have any available units?
900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B have?
Some of 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B currently offering any rent specials?
900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B is pet friendly.
Does 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B offer parking?
Yes, 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B offers parking.
Does 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B have a pool?
No, 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B does not have a pool.
Does 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B have accessible units?
No, 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B does not have accessible units.
Does 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 S HACIENDA DRIVE # B has units with dishwashers.
