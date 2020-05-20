All apartments in Tempe
1317 E Chilton Dr
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

1317 E Chilton Dr

1317 East Chilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 East Chilton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Dava-Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**NEW CARPET** 3 Bed + 2 Bath + NO HOA + ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!! Ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features Refrigerator, Built-in Microwave, Range/Oven, Dishwasher. Living Room with Fireplace! Washer and Dryer also included! Arizona Room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 E Chilton Dr have any available units?
1317 E Chilton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 E Chilton Dr have?
Some of 1317 E Chilton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 E Chilton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1317 E Chilton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 E Chilton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1317 E Chilton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1317 E Chilton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1317 E Chilton Dr offers parking.
Does 1317 E Chilton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 E Chilton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 E Chilton Dr have a pool?
No, 1317 E Chilton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1317 E Chilton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1317 E Chilton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 E Chilton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 E Chilton Dr has units with dishwashers.
