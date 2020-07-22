Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View.
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
fire pit
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 217 single-story one and two-bedroom smart homes with private backyards. It is an inspired alternative to traditional apartment living, with the privacy of a single-story home.
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View is located in a great neighborhood and has easy access to Route 60.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View have any available units?
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View has 217 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View have?
Some of Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View is pet friendly.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View offer parking?
No, Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View does not offer parking.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View has a pool.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View have accessible units?
No, Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View has units with dishwashers.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View have units with air conditioning?
No, Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View does not have units with air conditioning.
