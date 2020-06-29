All apartments in Surprise
Location

29165 North 166th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is a fantastic price for this 3 bed/2 bath brand new single story, split floor plan. Well designed, constructed and centered around comfortable, flexible living and entertaining. The great room and adjoining kitchen plus dining area accent the generous living space. The designer chef kitchen features stainless steel GE appliances, shaker cabinets (soft close drawers & doors), granite counter tops, walk in pantry and the over-sized center island allows for extra seating and prep area. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet and luxury master bath. Take a look before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29165 N 166TH Avenue have any available units?
29165 N 166TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 29165 N 166TH Avenue have?
Some of 29165 N 166TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29165 N 166TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29165 N 166TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29165 N 166TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29165 N 166TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 29165 N 166TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29165 N 166TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 29165 N 166TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29165 N 166TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29165 N 166TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 29165 N 166TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29165 N 166TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29165 N 166TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29165 N 166TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29165 N 166TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 29165 N 166TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 29165 N 166TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
