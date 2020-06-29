29165 N 166TH Avenue

Amenities

Property Amenities parking

This is a fantastic price for this 3 bed/2 bath brand new single story, split floor plan. Well designed, constructed and centered around comfortable, flexible living and entertaining. The great room and adjoining kitchen plus dining area accent the generous living space. The designer chef kitchen features stainless steel GE appliances, shaker cabinets (soft close drawers & doors), granite counter tops, walk in pantry and the over-sized center island allows for extra seating and prep area. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet and luxury master bath. Take a look before it's gone.