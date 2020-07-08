26762 N 175th Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Seasonal Rental in Surprise, Arizona - 4 bedroom-2 bath beautiful, very clean, short term FULLY FURNISHED rental located in the Desert Oasis Community of Surprise. This 1840 sq ft, one story home with 2 car garage, covered patio & grassy backyard has everything you need to relax and enjoy the Arizona life, including access to the large resort style community pool just a short walk down the block. Cable TV in all bedrooms, reclining couches with big screen in family room & granite kitchen counters. Surprise hosts MLB Spring training for the Texas Rangers & K.C. Royals as well as Prof Tennis Tourn. Surprise is close to major freeways so visit the NFL Stadium, Classic Car Auctions, PGA & Golf & Shopping. Owner/Agent.



PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR FIESTA BOWL WEEK FOR $12,000.00!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5277218)