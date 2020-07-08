All apartments in Surprise
26762 N 175th Lane

26762 N 175th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

26762 N 175th Ln, Surprise, AZ 85387

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
furnished
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Seasonal Rental in Surprise, Arizona - 4 bedroom-2 bath beautiful, very clean, short term FULLY FURNISHED rental located in the Desert Oasis Community of Surprise. This 1840 sq ft, one story home with 2 car garage, covered patio & grassy backyard has everything you need to relax and enjoy the Arizona life, including access to the large resort style community pool just a short walk down the block. Cable TV in all bedrooms, reclining couches with big screen in family room & granite kitchen counters. Surprise hosts MLB Spring training for the Texas Rangers & K.C. Royals as well as Prof Tennis Tourn. Surprise is close to major freeways so visit the NFL Stadium, Classic Car Auctions, PGA & Golf & Shopping. Owner/Agent.

PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR FIESTA BOWL WEEK FOR $12,000.00!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277218)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 26762 N 175th Lane have any available units?
26762 N 175th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 26762 N 175th Lane have?
Some of 26762 N 175th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26762 N 175th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26762 N 175th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26762 N 175th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26762 N 175th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 26762 N 175th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26762 N 175th Lane offers parking.
Does 26762 N 175th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26762 N 175th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26762 N 175th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26762 N 175th Lane has a pool.
Does 26762 N 175th Lane have accessible units?
No, 26762 N 175th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26762 N 175th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26762 N 175th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26762 N 175th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26762 N 175th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

