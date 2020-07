Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage internet access

Very nice 3 br 2 bath with custom paint and beautiful wood laminate floors. Backs up to a natural wash for privacy and great views.

Stunning mountain views and open desert washes surround this community. Parks, walk paths and playgrounds for everyone's entertainment. Close enough for convenient shopping yet out of all the traffic and congestion.