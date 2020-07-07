All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

25811 N 165th Ln

25811 North 165th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25811 North 165th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Desert Oasis is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Desert Oasis is available for immediate move in! Home has been redone to include all new tile carpet, and new paint. It also features 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, dual sinks in master bath, epoxy garage floor, an RV gate and ceiling fans throughout. Backyard is rocked with a view fence and a covered patio. All appliances included except washer/dryer. This home is very private with no neighbors directly behind you. In addition on the right of the home is a large green way. Home is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. There is a 2.2% rental tax added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5736285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25811 N 165th Ln have any available units?
25811 N 165th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 25811 N 165th Ln have?
Some of 25811 N 165th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25811 N 165th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25811 N 165th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25811 N 165th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 25811 N 165th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 25811 N 165th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 25811 N 165th Ln offers parking.
Does 25811 N 165th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25811 N 165th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25811 N 165th Ln have a pool?
No, 25811 N 165th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 25811 N 165th Ln have accessible units?
No, 25811 N 165th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25811 N 165th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 25811 N 165th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25811 N 165th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 25811 N 165th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

