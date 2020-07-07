25811 N 165th Ln

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Desert Oasis is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Desert Oasis is available for immediate move in! Home has been redone to include all new tile carpet, and new paint. It also features 42 inch cabinets in kitchen, dual sinks in master bath, epoxy garage floor, an RV gate and ceiling fans throughout. Backyard is rocked with a view fence and a covered patio. All appliances included except washer/dryer. This home is very private with no neighbors directly behind you. In addition on the right of the home is a large green way. Home is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. There is a 2.2% rental tax added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



