Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:13 PM

20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive

20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive · (623) 584-5384 ext. 6236703198
Location

20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room. King bed in master, Queen in guest bedroom. 47 inch TV in master. Computer desk and chair in den. Natural gas BBQ grill on covered North facing patio. Includes all utilities, cable TV, hi-speed internet, wi-fi modem. Please no pets, no smokers. Minimum 4-month rental Hi-Season JFMA $2,750 mo; $1,950 other months. One occupant must be age 45 or greater. Sun City Grand is the premier resort lifestyle community offering everything you've ever wanted to do.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive have any available units?
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
