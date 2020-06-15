20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room. King bed in master, Queen in guest bedroom. 47 inch TV in master. Computer desk and chair in den. Natural gas BBQ grill on covered North facing patio. Includes all utilities, cable TV, hi-speed internet, wi-fi modem. Please no pets, no smokers. Minimum 4-month rental Hi-Season JFMA $2,750 mo; $1,950 other months. One occupant must be age 45 or greater. Sun City Grand is the premier resort lifestyle community offering everything you've ever wanted to do.