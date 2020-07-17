All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

20136 N Painted Sky Dr

20136 North Painted Sky Drive · (844) 749-7368
Location

20136 North Painted Sky Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20136 N Painted Sky Dr · Avail. Oct 1

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
20136 N Painted Sky Dr Available 10/01/20 Golf Course View Vacation Home In Sun City Grand! - Fully Furnished 2 bedroom w/ Den Wonderful Vacation Home in Sun City Grand located on the Hole #3 of Desert Springs Golf Course. This home is available for Rent October - December 2020. Enjoy the Mountain Views and the Beautiful Arizona Sun Sets while relaxing on the patio. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted Retirement Community. The open concept kitchen is amazing. Granite counters, Eat in Kitchen, Large Refrigerator, Built in microwave and electric cook top stove. The Master Bath is light and bright has double sinks, walk in shower and a large closet. This is a perfect home inside and out. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

