Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive

20029 North Shadow Mountain Drive · (623) 826-5496
Location

20029 North Shadow Mountain Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Just hit the market! The ultimate in luxury living! By far the nicest seasonal home we have! This home has just been totally remodeled and owner spared no expense! Too much to list! Nice flowing floor plan, high end furniture, flat screens everywhere, even the master bath! Huge kitchen with all the bells and whistles, Spacious master with custom tub and shower area. 3br/3baths and a den! , Features formal dining, living rooms, with a spacious family room overlooking the large landscaped yard perfect for entertaining! This one will be booked fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive have any available units?
20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive have?
Some of 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive does offer parking.
Does 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive have a pool?
No, 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
