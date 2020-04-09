All apartments in Surprise
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:44 PM

19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive

19942 North London Bridge Drive · (623) 584-5384 ext. 6236703198
Location

19942 North London Bridge Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1518 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable, upgraded AZALEA on private lot with sunset views from the extended patio. Quiet, super location, 2BD/1.75BA, 1518 sq. ft. split plan with granite counters, oak cabinets, tile and carpet in the right places. Newer windows, security door. RO system stainless appliances. Large windows to take in the beautiful backyard and patio. BBQ, extended garage with some storage. Perfect for your vacation in Sun City Grand with amenities galore! Pickleball, golf, swim, fitness and the arts. Come out and enjoy anytime of year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive have any available units?
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
