19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Adorable, upgraded AZALEA on private lot with sunset views from the extended patio. Quiet, super location, 2BD/1.75BA, 1518 sq. ft. split plan with granite counters, oak cabinets, tile and carpet in the right places. Newer windows, security door. RO system stainless appliances. Large windows to take in the beautiful backyard and patio. BBQ, extended garage with some storage. Perfect for your vacation in Sun City Grand with amenities galore! Pickleball, golf, swim, fitness and the arts. Come out and enjoy anytime of year.