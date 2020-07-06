All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
19765 N WIND ROSE Way
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

19765 N WIND ROSE Way

19765 North Wind Rose Way · No Longer Available
Location

19765 North Wind Rose Way, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this home. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den. The home is immaculate inside and out and ready to enjoy. NO carpet throughout the home. Diagonally laid 18'' tile in the living, kitchen, den and bathrooms; and laminate flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry, quartz counters, breakfast bar and a pantry. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet, walk-in shower and door to the patio. The den is adjacent to the living area and has a custom built-in cabinetry for storage. Beautiful shutters throughout the home. The backpatio is accessed through new supersmooth Anderson sliding door. Out on the patio, you willing enjoy extended cover, powered misting system and flagstone hardscaping. Newly epoxied garage with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19765 N WIND ROSE Way have any available units?
19765 N WIND ROSE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 19765 N WIND ROSE Way have?
Some of 19765 N WIND ROSE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19765 N WIND ROSE Way currently offering any rent specials?
19765 N WIND ROSE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19765 N WIND ROSE Way pet-friendly?
No, 19765 N WIND ROSE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19765 N WIND ROSE Way offer parking?
Yes, 19765 N WIND ROSE Way offers parking.
Does 19765 N WIND ROSE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19765 N WIND ROSE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19765 N WIND ROSE Way have a pool?
No, 19765 N WIND ROSE Way does not have a pool.
Does 19765 N WIND ROSE Way have accessible units?
No, 19765 N WIND ROSE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19765 N WIND ROSE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19765 N WIND ROSE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19765 N WIND ROSE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19765 N WIND ROSE Way does not have units with air conditioning.

