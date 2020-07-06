19765 N WIND ROSE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this home. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den. The home is immaculate inside and out and ready to enjoy. NO carpet throughout the home. Diagonally laid 18'' tile in the living, kitchen, den and bathrooms; and laminate flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry, quartz counters, breakfast bar and a pantry. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet, walk-in shower and door to the patio. The den is adjacent to the living area and has a custom built-in cabinetry for storage. Beautiful shutters throughout the home. The backpatio is accessed through new supersmooth Anderson sliding door. Out on the patio, you willing enjoy extended cover, powered misting system and flagstone hardscaping. Newly epoxied garage with storage.