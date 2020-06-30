19734 North Wind Rose Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Lovely 2 bedroom home in Sun City Grand - Desert Horizon. Freshly painted and ready for immediate move-in. The kitchen opens to a cozy family room. Two bedrooms and 2 baths. Inside laundry. 2 car garage. Beautifully landscaped front and back. Front gated courtyard with paved patio. Backyard features a paved patio with 3 seatings areas, plenty of room for outdoor dining, mature palms, 2 citrus trees and a peekaboo view of the golf course and White Tank Mountains. Homeowner covering all health club fees for 2 tenants for the amazing Sun City Grand including golf, pools, pickleball and it is within walking distance to the Sonoran Plaza. *55+ community* Landscaping and pest control included!! Sorry, no pets. Minimum 6-month lease



*No one under age 19 can occupy the home with the renter.



*Information about community amenities is available at https://www.suncitygrand.com/home/showdocument?id=330



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.