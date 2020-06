Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Low Season May-November $2,000High Season December-April $2,800Highly desired Sun City Grand Vacation Getaways seasonal rental property. Furnishings will keep you comfortable during your stay in this split 2 bed, 2 bath single level home. Includes great room with dining area, open kitchen with breakfast bar. Dual sinks in the master bath. BBQ Grill and more. Just bring your suitcase. Come and enjoy this extremely comfortable seasonal home as you escape to Arizona.