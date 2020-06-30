19352 N Vista Montana Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a place to call home? This Sun City Grand home is it. Lovely two bedroom, two bath home makes a nice resting place. Very comfortable, large great room, spacious kitchen with eat at bar, and dining area with bay window looking out the front. Large master bedroom with ceiling fan & walk in closet, over looks back yard with mature trees, shrubs & plants. Bath has grab bars for safety. You can sit on patio & watch the rabbits and quail, very relaxing. Washer and dryer also included. The garage has cabinets & lots of storage. This home is available for long term lease. Looking for responsible tenant. Call for details & availability. Michael 520-837-9323 Renters Warehouse