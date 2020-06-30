All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 19352 N Vista Montana Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
19352 N Vista Montana Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

19352 N Vista Montana Court

19352 North Vista Montana Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19352 North Vista Montana Court, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a place to call home? This Sun City Grand home is it. Lovely two bedroom, two bath home makes a nice resting place. Very comfortable, large great room, spacious kitchen with eat at bar, and dining area with bay window looking out the front. Large master bedroom with ceiling fan & walk in closet, over looks back yard with mature trees, shrubs & plants. Bath has grab bars for safety. You can sit on patio & watch the rabbits and quail, very relaxing. Washer and dryer also included. The garage has cabinets & lots of storage. This home is available for long term lease. Looking for responsible tenant. Call for details & availability. Michael 520-837-9323 Renters Warehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19352 N Vista Montana Court have any available units?
19352 N Vista Montana Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 19352 N Vista Montana Court have?
Some of 19352 N Vista Montana Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19352 N Vista Montana Court currently offering any rent specials?
19352 N Vista Montana Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19352 N Vista Montana Court pet-friendly?
No, 19352 N Vista Montana Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19352 N Vista Montana Court offer parking?
Yes, 19352 N Vista Montana Court offers parking.
Does 19352 N Vista Montana Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19352 N Vista Montana Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19352 N Vista Montana Court have a pool?
No, 19352 N Vista Montana Court does not have a pool.
Does 19352 N Vista Montana Court have accessible units?
No, 19352 N Vista Montana Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19352 N Vista Montana Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19352 N Vista Montana Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19352 N Vista Montana Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19352 N Vista Montana Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College