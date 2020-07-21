All apartments in Surprise
19310 N 115TH Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

19310 N 115TH Drive

19310 North 115th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19310 North 115th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85378
Coyote Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Just professionally painted with brand new carpet - this home is ready for a new tenant! Over 1900 sf of living space includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. Master features double sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Master bedroom, Living Room and Kitchen all have outside access to the private back patio and includes a SPOOL! (Pool/Spa combo) with waterfall. Inside laundry is just off the living room (toward garage) and includes washer and dryer. Seller maintains the spool and landscape-so no worry for a new tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19310 N 115TH Drive have any available units?
19310 N 115TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 19310 N 115TH Drive have?
Some of 19310 N 115TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19310 N 115TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19310 N 115TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19310 N 115TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19310 N 115TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 19310 N 115TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19310 N 115TH Drive offers parking.
Does 19310 N 115TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19310 N 115TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19310 N 115TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19310 N 115TH Drive has a pool.
Does 19310 N 115TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19310 N 115TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19310 N 115TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19310 N 115TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19310 N 115TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19310 N 115TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
