19310 N 115TH Drive

Amenities
Just professionally painted with brand new carpet - this home is ready for a new tenant! Over 1900 sf of living space includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher, pantry and breakfast bar. Master features double sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Master bedroom, Living Room and Kitchen all have outside access to the private back patio and includes a SPOOL! (Pool/Spa combo) with waterfall. Inside laundry is just off the living room (toward garage) and includes washer and dryer. Seller maintains the spool and landscape-so no worry for a new tenant.