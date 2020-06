Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Property has been rented 1/5/21 - 4/5/21. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in the heart of Sun City Grand (at least one occupant must be 45+ years old). Price for May through November - $1,350 per month (utilities not included at $1350 rate), December is $2,500, January - March is $3,000 per month, April is $2,500. Tenants can purchase a renter's card to have access to many Sun City Grand facilities and activities. Currently rented through 4/30/2020.