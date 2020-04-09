All apartments in Surprise
18881 W MESCAL Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

18881 W MESCAL Street

18881 W Mescal St · No Longer Available
Location

18881 W Mescal St, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you looking for a short term FULLY FURNISHED rental? Gorgeous and Elegant, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beauty in the popular Zanjero Estates in growing Surprise! Built in 2018, this home features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with island, a separate den/office with french doors, tray ceilings and plenty of space! 3 car garage, RV gate and wonderful mountain views!!! All utilities included. Property is rented from 9/1/19/19-12/31/19; Available in 2020; Jan-March rate is $3000/mo. This beauty won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18881 W MESCAL Street have any available units?
18881 W MESCAL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18881 W MESCAL Street have?
Some of 18881 W MESCAL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18881 W MESCAL Street currently offering any rent specials?
18881 W MESCAL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18881 W MESCAL Street pet-friendly?
No, 18881 W MESCAL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18881 W MESCAL Street offer parking?
Yes, 18881 W MESCAL Street offers parking.
Does 18881 W MESCAL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18881 W MESCAL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18881 W MESCAL Street have a pool?
No, 18881 W MESCAL Street does not have a pool.
Does 18881 W MESCAL Street have accessible units?
No, 18881 W MESCAL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18881 W MESCAL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18881 W MESCAL Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 18881 W MESCAL Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18881 W MESCAL Street does not have units with air conditioning.
