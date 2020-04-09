18881 W MESCAL Street

Amenities

Are you looking for a short term FULLY FURNISHED rental? Gorgeous and Elegant, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beauty in the popular Zanjero Estates in growing Surprise! Built in 2018, this home features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with island, a separate den/office with french doors, tray ceilings and plenty of space! 3 car garage, RV gate and wonderful mountain views!!! All utilities included. Property is rented from 9/1/19/19-12/31/19; Available in 2020; Jan-March rate is $3000/mo. This beauty won't last long!