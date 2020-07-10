18876 North Cactus Flower Way

Amenities

Destination Resort Home in sought after 45/55+ Community. Great 1/4 acre North-East facing location adjoining dedicated open space affording quiet private living and an opportunity to enjoy the natural beauty of Arizona. This expanded Borgata is a designer's dream. 2 BR, 2 BA,plus den, tile floors in the common areas. Open floor plan design, crown molding, maple cabinets, breakfast bar, plantation shutters, media wall w/ large openings. Expanded bedrooms, den has deluxe Murphy bed. 2.5 car garage w/plenty of room for 2 cars and golf cart, cabinets as well. Cool decking on exterior walkway and driveway, amazing exterior w/outdoor kitchen, bullt-in BBQ, well shaded sitting area & mature landscaping. Best of the Best in Sun City Grand.



All of the amenities of Sun City Grand Included in the rent!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

