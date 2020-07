Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH** **ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!!** **THIS HOME IS ONLY 1 YEAR OLD!!** This is a clean upgraded 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Surprise. Tile in all the right places. Kitchen features granite counters, kitchen island, pendant lighting, stainless-steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven and dishwasher. Fans and blinds through out. Master suite features separate tub and shower, private toilet room, walk in closet. Backyard features covered patio with grassy area.