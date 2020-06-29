All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

18515 W SUNBELT Drive

18515 West Sunbelt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18515 West Sunbelt Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
** Available NOW, move in ready**beautiful home located in Surprise, Arizona! Just renovated w/ NEW carpet and paint throughout.The home offers a Warm and Neutral interior atmosphere with amazing 9' ceilings. The main level has a gorgeous Large Kitchen w/Island; a Formal Dining & Sitting Room, Family Room with Dining and/or Breakfast Area which leads to 8' patio door and backyard. The backyard, south facing, has a covered patio and desert landscaping On the second floor level, has a spacious loft, mater sweet and 2 large bedrooms. beautiful family-orientated community with easy access to community and local recreational parks (just minutes from White Tank Regional Park), outstanding amenities and retail, medical, family entertainment centers to include Luke Air Force Base!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18515 W SUNBELT Drive have any available units?
18515 W SUNBELT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18515 W SUNBELT Drive have?
Some of 18515 W SUNBELT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18515 W SUNBELT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18515 W SUNBELT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18515 W SUNBELT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18515 W SUNBELT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18515 W SUNBELT Drive offer parking?
No, 18515 W SUNBELT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18515 W SUNBELT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18515 W SUNBELT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18515 W SUNBELT Drive have a pool?
No, 18515 W SUNBELT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18515 W SUNBELT Drive have accessible units?
No, 18515 W SUNBELT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18515 W SUNBELT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18515 W SUNBELT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18515 W SUNBELT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18515 W SUNBELT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
