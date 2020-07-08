All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 18490 W Louise Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
18490 W Louise Dr
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

18490 W Louise Dr

18490 W Louise Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18490 W Louise Dr, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like new with upgraded kitchen! - This home has never been leased before and is in immaculate condition. Excellent location within neighborhood close to the community pool and XL park! This 3 bedroom home has a den and an upgraded kitchen with an island and lots of gorgeous quartz counter space. "Farm sink", SS appliances, and a slide in electric range are other kitchen upgrades. 3 car tandem garage. $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Surprise rental tax 2.2%, $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18490 W Louise Dr have any available units?
18490 W Louise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18490 W Louise Dr have?
Some of 18490 W Louise Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18490 W Louise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18490 W Louise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18490 W Louise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18490 W Louise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18490 W Louise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18490 W Louise Dr offers parking.
Does 18490 W Louise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18490 W Louise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18490 W Louise Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18490 W Louise Dr has a pool.
Does 18490 W Louise Dr have accessible units?
No, 18490 W Louise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18490 W Louise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18490 W Louise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18490 W Louise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18490 W Louise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College