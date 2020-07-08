18490 W Louise Dr

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Like new with upgraded kitchen! - This home has never been leased before and is in immaculate condition. Excellent location within neighborhood close to the community pool and XL park! This 3 bedroom home has a den and an upgraded kitchen with an island and lots of gorgeous quartz counter space. "Farm sink", SS appliances, and a slide in electric range are other kitchen upgrades. 3 car tandem garage. $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, NO PETS, Surprise rental tax 2.2%, $10 mthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726323)