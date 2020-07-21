Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

18455 W Statler St Available 08/01/19 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with heated pool and spa in Surprise Farms is available for move in on August 1st - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with heated pool and spa in Surprise Farms is available for move in on August 1st. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This single level home is located in a neighborhood with all single stories and a park at the end of the street. This beautiful home features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, a reverse osmosis system, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, and includes a washer and dryer in laundry room with a sink. It also features ceiling fans through, a formal dining room, walk in closets in every bedroom, double sinks in the master bath, direct access to the pool from the master, a covered patio, low maintenance back yard with an RV gate, and a four car tandem garage. Property is located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply online go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. The home is currently occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085. The home will be UNFURNISHED.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4999397)