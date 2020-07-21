All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

18455 W Statler St

18455 West Statler Street · No Longer Available
Location

18455 West Statler Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
18455 W Statler St Available 08/01/19 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with heated pool and spa in Surprise Farms is available for move in on August 1st - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with heated pool and spa in Surprise Farms is available for move in on August 1st. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This single level home is located in a neighborhood with all single stories and a park at the end of the street. This beautiful home features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, a reverse osmosis system, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, and includes a washer and dryer in laundry room with a sink. It also features ceiling fans through, a formal dining room, walk in closets in every bedroom, double sinks in the master bath, direct access to the pool from the master, a covered patio, low maintenance back yard with an RV gate, and a four car tandem garage. Property is located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply online go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. The home is currently occupied but can be shown on short notice. To schedule a viewing call Lanie at 602-410-5085. The home will be UNFURNISHED.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4999397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18455 W Statler St have any available units?
18455 W Statler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18455 W Statler St have?
Some of 18455 W Statler St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18455 W Statler St currently offering any rent specials?
18455 W Statler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18455 W Statler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18455 W Statler St is pet friendly.
Does 18455 W Statler St offer parking?
Yes, 18455 W Statler St offers parking.
Does 18455 W Statler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18455 W Statler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18455 W Statler St have a pool?
Yes, 18455 W Statler St has a pool.
Does 18455 W Statler St have accessible units?
No, 18455 W Statler St does not have accessible units.
Does 18455 W Statler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18455 W Statler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18455 W Statler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18455 W Statler St does not have units with air conditioning.
