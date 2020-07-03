18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You are going to loves this rental! This beautifully upgraded 4 bed, 2.5 bath property boasts a beautiful facade with low maintenance landscaping, 2 car garage and even an RV gate! Inside you'll find dining and living area with neutral paint and brand new carpet throughout, a cozy loft, and a gorgeous kitchen comprised of staggered cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island. The large master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and full bath equipped with double sinks as well as separate tub and shower. Low maintenance landscape front and back. On top of it all, the home has solar to keep the electric bill low.This Surprise Farms community is family friendly with parks and walking trails everywhere!