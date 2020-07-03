All apartments in Surprise
18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N
18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N

18448 West Surprise Farms Loop North · No Longer Available
Location

18448 West Surprise Farms Loop North, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You are going to loves this rental! This beautifully upgraded 4 bed, 2.5 bath property boasts a beautiful facade with low maintenance landscaping, 2 car garage and even an RV gate! Inside you'll find dining and living area with neutral paint and brand new carpet throughout, a cozy loft, and a gorgeous kitchen comprised of staggered cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island. The large master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and full bath equipped with double sinks as well as separate tub and shower. Low maintenance landscape front and back. On top of it all, the home has solar to keep the electric bill low.This Surprise Farms community is family friendly with parks and walking trails everywhere!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N have any available units?
18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N have?
Some of 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N currently offering any rent specials?
18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N pet-friendly?
No, 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N offer parking?
Yes, 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N offers parking.
Does 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N have a pool?
No, 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N does not have a pool.
Does 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N have accessible units?
No, 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N does not have accessible units.
Does 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N has units with dishwashers.
Does 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N have units with air conditioning?
No, 18448 W SURPRISE FARMS Loop N does not have units with air conditioning.

