18344 W Port Au Prince Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court game room on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A great west valley neighborhood is where you will find this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split floor plan house with over 2700 sqft of living space that's ready for you to call home. The home features lovely formal living & dining rooms, an open kitchen with all appliances, big island with breakfast bar that flows into the large family room with attached half-bath, and a flex room that could be an office or game room. Split plan has three bedrooms and full bath separate from the master bedroom. Master bedroom has full bath with separate tub and shower, and double sinks. Backyard is an entertainer's delight with covered patio and an all mosaic tiled self cleaning custom pool featuring a pool basketball court! There is a large laundry room and three car garage with lots of additional storage. Great access to shopping, area parks & Hwy Loop 303. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!