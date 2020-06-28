All apartments in Surprise
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:44 AM

18344 W Port Au Prince Ln

18344 West Port Au Prince Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18344 West Port Au Prince Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A great west valley neighborhood is where you will find this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split floor plan house with over 2700 sqft of living space that's ready for you to call home. The home features lovely formal living & dining rooms, an open kitchen with all appliances, big island with breakfast bar that flows into the large family room with attached half-bath, and a flex room that could be an office or game room. Split plan has three bedrooms and full bath separate from the master bedroom. Master bedroom has full bath with separate tub and shower, and double sinks. Backyard is an entertainer's delight with covered patio and an all mosaic tiled self cleaning custom pool featuring a pool basketball court! There is a large laundry room and three car garage with lots of additional storage. Great access to shopping, area parks & Hwy Loop 303. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln have any available units?
18344 W Port Au Prince Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln have?
Some of 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18344 W Port Au Prince Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln is pet friendly.
Does 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln offers parking.
Does 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln have a pool?
Yes, 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln has a pool.
Does 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln have accessible units?
No, 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18344 W Port Au Prince Ln has units with air conditioning.
