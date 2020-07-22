All apartments in Surprise
18184 W. Saguaro Ln.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

18184 W. Saguaro Ln.

18184 West Saguaro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18184 West Saguaro Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home in Surprise farms. large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with almost 1800 SqFt. Large great room with eat-in kitchen. The kitchen offers cherry cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & pantry. Refrigerator included! French doors lead out from the great room & the master bedroom to a low-maintenance backyard with extensive paver patio, firepit with seating area, built-in BBQ island, storage shed & side yard with RV gate. The master bedroom has a private bath with barn door entry, extended vanity, tub/shower combo & walk-in closet. Other features: 2 car garage w/service door, wood laminate floors in living area & bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen & baths, vaulted ceilings & a community park nearby! Pets considered with owner's prior approval. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. have any available units?
18184 W. Saguaro Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. have?
Some of 18184 W. Saguaro Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
18184 W. Saguaro Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. offers parking.
Does 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. have a pool?
No, 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. have accessible units?
No, 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18184 W. Saguaro Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
