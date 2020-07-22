18184 W. Saguaro Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home in Surprise farms. large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with almost 1800 SqFt. Large great room with eat-in kitchen. The kitchen offers cherry cabinetry with crown molding, granite countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar & pantry. Refrigerator included! French doors lead out from the great room & the master bedroom to a low-maintenance backyard with extensive paver patio, firepit with seating area, built-in BBQ island, storage shed & side yard with RV gate. The master bedroom has a private bath with barn door entry, extended vanity, tub/shower combo & walk-in closet. Other features: 2 car garage w/service door, wood laminate floors in living area & bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen & baths, vaulted ceilings & a community park nearby! Pets considered with owner's prior approval. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.