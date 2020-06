Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

rECENTLY REMODELED. 2 tone interior paint, Newer carpet in the great room and all bedrooms with tile in other areas. 2'' horizontal faux wood blinds, granite counter tops in the kitchen and baths. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and new toilets, faucets, fixtures and door hardware. Easy maintenance desert landscape front and back with a nice section of artificial grass in the back with a covered patio. This is just like a brand new home.