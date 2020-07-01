All apartments in Surprise
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard

18051 West Westpark Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18051 West Westpark Boulevard, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home features a formal living and dining room with soaring ceilings and gorgeous staircase. Open kitchen has rich maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances that overlook an attached eating area and large great room. Huge master suite with ensuite master bath. Large neutral tile in all the right places and carpet in the bedrooms. Downstairs guest bedroom.Sparkling pool to enjoy during those hot summer months. All the appliances are included with this spacious home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard have any available units?
18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard have?
Some of 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard offer parking?
No, 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 18051 W WESTPARK Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

